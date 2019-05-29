Salvaging of Sunken Boat in Hungary to Begin on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

The salvaging of an ill-fated boat that sank in Hungary last month with dozens of South Koreans on board will begin on Tuesday.Song Shun-keun, military attache at the South Korean Embassy in Hungary, said in a media briefing in Budapest on Monday that three of the four wires that need to be wrapped around the hull of the vessel have already been put in place while work to connect the remaining wire is expected to be completed later in the day.He said the wires will also be bound to the “Clark Adam,” a large-sized floating crane that will lift the boat out of the water.The official explained that although equipment preparations may be complete by Monday afternoon, the salvaging will begin the next day to secure more time for efforts to prevent the loss of bodies that could be inside the boat.According to Song, South Korean rescue team members were aboard two of the three police helicopters deployed in the day for ongoing search missions. Other South Korean rescuers also boarded two boats and sailed 50 kilometers downstream in the Danube River to search for the missing victims.