South Korea Reaches the Final Match in U-20 World Cup

Photo : KBS

Anchor: South Korea on Tuesday reached the championship final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup after beating Ecuador 1-0 in the semifinals in Lublin, Poland. This is the first time ever that a South Korean men's national team will be playing in the final match of a FIFA tournament.Our Park Jong-hong has this report.Report:[Nat sound: S. Korea vs. Ecuador - Semifinal, FIFA U-20 World Cup (June 11)]The South Korean men's football team reached the championship final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the first time ever on Tuesday, defeating Ecuador 1-0 in Lublin, Poland.It’s the first time that any national men’s football team from South Korea has made it to the final round of a FIFA tournament.Wing-back Choi Jun took advantage of a play orchestrated by Valencia CF midfielder Lee Kang-in to knock in a right-footed goal in the 39th minute of the first half to put his team up one to nothing.South Korea’s defense did the rest, stymying Ecuador throughout the match even as the Latin American team controlled time of possession and took more shots.South Korea is 5-1 overall in this year's U-20 World Cup, and has won five straight since dropping their opening group stage match to Portugal.Previously, South Korea had never finished higher than fourth at the biennial tournament.Speaking after the victory, a jubilant Choi and head coach Chung Jung-yong looked forward to the final match.[Soundbite: Choi Jun, U-20 Korean National Football Team]“It’s such an honor to have made it to the final match, which is a first for men’s football. I am thrilled that we are the first in history to do so.”[Soundbite: Chung Jung-yong, Head Coach - U-20 Korean National Football Team]“Now we only have one final match left. We will make every possible effort to put up a good performance.”The Taegeuk Warriors, whose best previous showing was advancing to the semifinals in 1983, are one game away from winning it all this year. They will take on Ukraine, which is also making its first final match appearance, at Lodz Stadium in Lodz, Poland Sunday at 1 a.m. Korea time.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.