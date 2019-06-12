Moon Vows to Create Peace via Oslo Initiative

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to create peace that will provide the South Korean public with practical support in their daily lives.Moon revealed his Oslo Initiative on Wednesday through a keynote speech he delivered for the Oslo Forum in Norway at the University of Oslo.The president said when peace becomes practical help for citizens, the public will actively join in the efforts to overcome division between the two Koreas and create peace.He said true peace benefits all concerned parties, including each and every Korean, pledging his efforts to pursue peace for all people.Noting that lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula means complete demolition of the residue of the Cold War in Northeast Asia, Moon expressed hope the day will soon come when peninsula peace contributes to regional peace and reconciliation and leads to joint prosperity in Asia and Europe.The South Korean president also assessed the historic first summit between North Korea and the U.S., on the occasion of the first anniversary of the event which coincides with his state visit to Norway.He said the two leaders of the U.S. and the North agreed on the principles of complete denuclearization, new bilateral relations and a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, adding the agreements remain viable.Regarding the current impasse in nuclear talks following the second North-U.S. summit in February, Moon said it will take time for the two sides to understand each other and melt away hostilities that had frozen their relations over the past 70 years.He said even after the Hanoi summit, the leaders of the two countries have shown mutual trust and displayed their will to continue dialogue.He said what is needed is not a new vision or a declaration but deepening mutual understanding and trust that will further establish their will to talk.Moon also said the journey to peace on the Korean Peninsula will not be easy and may take significant time. However, the South Korean government will continue taking steps for peace and will surely achieve that goal.