Economy

S. Korea's Long-term Jobless Posts Biggest Drop in Nearly 16 Years

Write: 2019-06-16 12:45:31Update: 2019-06-16 13:51:33

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people who have remained jobless for over one year posted the largest drop in nearly 16 years last month.

According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, four-thousand people remained out of work for more than 12 months as of May, down 14-thousand from a year earlier.

This marks the largest on-year decline since September 2003.

The May figure of four-thousand also marks the lowest since February 2016.

The number of people who remained jobless for over six months stood at 109-thousand in May, down 26-thousand from a year earlier to post a three-year low.

Meanwhile, the number of short-term jobless people who remained out of work for less than three months increased 92-thousand on-year to reach 628-thousand last month.
