Better Performances Forecast for S. Korean Automakers, Shipbuilders

Photo : KBS News

Strong growth for South Korean automakers and shipbuilders have been forecast for the second-half of this year, while local chip and steel makers are likely to face various hurdles.The Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) held a seminar at its Seoul headquarters on Monday, in which six local analysts made predictions about the country’s manufacturing industries.Although sales of South Korean cars will remain sluggish in the second half, the analysts say the auto industry is expected to see significant boosts in the domestic and U.S. markets.The shipbuilding industry is also expected to improve as the result of industry-wide restructuring and post improved performances.On the other hand, the analysts said dynamic random access memory(DRAM) products will likely trouble local semiconductor producers due to continued decreases in price and outbound shipments.China’s move to apply anti-trust regulations against foreign chip makers was also cited as a negative factor.Steel makers are expected to face an increase in raw material prices following natural disasters or incidents expected to lower supply, including a mine collapse in Brazil and typhoon in Australia.