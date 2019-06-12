Xi, Kim to Seek 'Political Resolutions' Regarding Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping will reportedly seek new progress towards political resolutions of Korean Peninsula issues during his planned trip to North Korea this week.Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Monday reported Xi's plan to visit Pyongyang for two days from Thursday, quoting officials from Beijing's International Liaison Department and the Foreign Ministry.Chinese officials reportedly said that Xi's visit would mark the 70th anniversary of China and North Korea establishing diplomatic relations and that the two leaders will hold in-depth discussions on ways to develop bilateral relations.The officials also said the leaders will exchange views on the Korean Peninsula and push for new progress towards political resolutions of various issues.They added that Xi and Kim will visit the Sino-North Korean Friendship Tower in Pyongyang, a monument commemorating Chinese fighters who fought alongside the North against the South and more than a dozen other countries during the Korean War.