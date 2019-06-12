Gov't Likely to Loosen Progressive Power Rates during Summer

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will revise its power rate scheme for consumers during the peak summer season of July and August in an effort to reduce costs for many households nationwide.An official from a task force team charged with revising the current three-stage progressive electricity rate scheme told KBS on Monday that they effectively decided to choose a proposal that will expand the progressive stage.The proposal is expected to benefit 16-point-three million households, which may see their monthly power bills drop by as much as ten-thousand won this summer.Among other proposals put forth by the task force to the government include reducing the current three-stage progressive scheme to two stages, as well as scrapping the progressive billing scheme entirely.The government and the task force plan to announce their final decision on the matter on Tuesday afternoon.