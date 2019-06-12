Indictment of Fmr Ruling Party Lawmaker Draws Mixed Responses

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival parties have shown mixed responses to the prosecution’s indictment of former ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Sohn Hye-won for illegal real estate investment.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Tuesday slammed the now-independent first-term lawmaker, saying she should abide by her promise to relinquish her National Assembly seat should the suspicions be proven and resign immediately.The LKP also urged the DP to accept a demand to launch a parliamentary inspection into the allegations.The DP did not issue an official response, partly because Sohn no longer belongs to the party and because more facts will likely come up in court.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party was critical of Sohn, saying she lied to the public and it called for the National Assembly to look into the case whenever necessary.Two other minor parties, the Party for Democracy and Justice and the Justice Party, withheld comment, saying they will wait for the court's verdict.Earlier in the day, prosecutors indicted Sohn who was accused of engaging in real estate speculation using information she obtained while sitting on a parliamentary committee.Sohn has long denied the allegations, saying she will donate all of her assets to state coffers if she's found to have bought properties under borrowed names.