US State Dept: Biegun to Visit Seoul This Week, Accompany Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department confirmed on Monday that Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit South Korea this week and stay through President Donald Trump's visit to Seoul.The department said in a statement that Biegun will be in Seoul from Thursday to Sunday and meet with South Korean officials before accompanying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for Trump's two-day official visit Saturday and Sunday.The department did not say whether Biegun would meet with North Korean officials during the visit.The envoy is expected to meet with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, to coordinate the two countries' approach on North Korea and discuss agenda items for the summit between their country’s leaders.There is speculation that Biegun could meet with North Korean officials during the trip in an effort to resume nuclear negotiations that have remained at an impasse since the collapse of the second U.S.-North Korea summit in February.