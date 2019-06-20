Moon: N. Korea-US in Talks on 3rd Summit, Peace Process Making Steady Progress

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that North Korea and the United States are holding "behind-the-scenes talks" on another bilateral summit with the peace process on the Korean Peninsula making steady progress.Moon said both sides have been engaged in dialogue in regard to a third summit in a written interview with Yonhap News Agency and six other global news outlets.He added that the behind-the-scenes talks were preceded by the mutual understanding of each other's position from the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.President Moon also confirmed that inter-Korean dialogue is under way via "diverse channels" and stressed conditions are ripe for the resumption of formal denuclearization talks.