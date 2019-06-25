Korean Confucian Academics Added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Photo : YONHAP News

Nine Korean Confusion academics, or seowon, have been added to UNESCO's World Heritage List.The UN World Heritage Committee made the decision on Saturday in a meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, recognizing the "outstanding universal value" of the academics.The nine academies include Sosu Seowon in Yeongju, Namgye Seowon in Hamyang, Oksan Seowon in Gyeongju, Dosan and Byeongsan Seowon in Andong, Pilam Seowon in Jangseong, and Museong Seowon in Jeongeup.Seowon are Neo-Confucian academies set up during the Joseon Dynasty. They were used to serve memorial rites for renowned Confucian sages and also to educate young people studying Neo-Confucianism.The recent addition to the UNESCO list raised the total number of South Korea's World Heritage sites to 14.