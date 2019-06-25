Shim Sang-jung Elected as New Leader of Minor Opposition Justice Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The minor opposition Justice Party on Saturday selected three-term lawmaker Shim San-jung as its new leader.The party announced the results of the election of its leadership at the National Assembly. Shim won a whopping 85-point-five percent of the vote, beating Yang Kyung-kyu, the vice chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.It marks the second time for Shim to lead the party after serving as the head from 2015 to 2017.During the acceptance speech, Shim stressed next year's general election is especially significant as it is the first of its kind since the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.She said her party will seek moving forward beyond reform, and now begin the race for power against the Democratic Party, which is being complacent about the situation as the ruling party and regressing.The new leader said by winning the general election, her party will end the 60-year-old system in which only two major parties dominate, hereby seeking a transition to a system in which multiple parties rule.