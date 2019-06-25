'US Offers to Hold Working-level Talks with N. Korea This Week'

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly proposed to North Korea that the two sides hold working-level talks this week to discuss the North's denuclearization.According to diplomatic sources on Sunday, the United States made the proposal recently via a diplomatic channel and is awaiting a response.Washington reportedly did not suggest a specific venue for the talks and is ready to hold the meeting at a place that North Korea picks. The truce village of Panmunjom on the inter-Korean border, Pyongyang and Sweden are being mentioned as possible venues.After the impromptu meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Panmunjom on June 30th, U.S. President Donald Trump said they agreed to resume working-level negotiations and the talks will begin within two to three weeks.The U.S. is said to be hoping to resume working-level talks by next week as the latest to lay the groundwork for possible high-level talks between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho on the sidelines of a regional security forum set for early next month in Bangkok.