Japan's Trade Restrictions Likely be Discussed at WTO General Council Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's trade restrictions against South Korea will likely be discussed at the World Trade Organization's General Council meeting later this month.An official at Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy told KBS on Sunday that the trade body had accepted items from its member countries until Thursday for the General Council meeting set for July 23 and 24 in Geneva, Switzerland.The official said South Korea on Thursday submitted the issue of Tokyo's export curbs to the WTO as an item for the agenda of the meeting and that the issue was confirmed to have been included in the agenda list the next day.The official, however, added that the government needs to watch Japan's responses until the council meeting.South Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations Paik Ji-ah raised the issue with the WTO's Council on Trade in Goods meeting last week, calling Japan's export curbs economic retaliation for political purposes. She urged Tokyo to provide clear explanations of the move and to swiftly withdraw it.