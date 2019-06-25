Israeli President, Hyundai Motor Chief Discuss Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin visited a research hub of Hyundai Motor Group on Monday.According to the South Korean automotive group, Rivlin experienced various future car-related technologies at its Hyundai Kia Motors Namyang Technological Research Center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. The Israeli president also observed demonstrations of wearable robots and vehicle crash tests among other things.In a meeting with Hyundai Motor Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun, Rivlin expressed hopes for enhanced cooperation between the South Korean automaker and startups in Israel.Chung positively responded saying his group plans to expand investment in Israeli startups and consider applying outcomes of joint development with them to its future cars.Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors are currently No. 1 and No. 2 in Israel’s auto market, with a share of 14-point-two percent and 13-point-four percent, respectively, as of the end of last year.