Japanese Minister Rebuts Moon's Criticism over Trade Restrictions

Photo : KBS News

Japan’s minister of economy, trade and industry has refuted President Moon Jae-in’s criticism that Tokyo is linking a history issue with an economic issue with its trade restrictions on South Korea.According to Japanese broadcaster NHK on Tuesday, Hiroshige Seko’s rebuttal came in a press conference following a Cabinet meeting in Tokyo earlier in the day.The minister argued Japan has made it clear from the beginning that it's reviewing its export controls for national security purposes and not as a countermeasure in the conflict over historical issues, calling President Moon’s criticism “off the mark.”His remarks against the leader of a foreign country can be considered a diplomatic discourtesy. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono triggered a similar controversy in May after he urged Moon to “responsibly” address Japan’s forced wartime labor issue.Seko also rejected a South Korean government statement that said it urged Tokyo to retract the export curbs during recent working-level talks, claiming the meeting was only arranged for Japan to explain its export control issues to Seoul.