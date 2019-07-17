Umbrella Labor Group Stages Rally Outside Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

An umbrella labor union held a major rally near the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday, protesting revisions to labor laws under way in parliament, which it says are "for the worse."During the rally that began at 2 p.m., members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions KCTU) criticized the minimum wage policy and the Assembly's attempt to increase the unit period for the flexible work hour system.Estimates of the number of participants vary between five-thousand to 20-thousand people from as many as 50 workplaces around the country.