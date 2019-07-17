Ex-Prosecutor Gets 2 Years Prison Time in Appeals Trial for Sexual Misconduct

Photo : KBS News

A former senior prosecutor has been sentenced to two years behind bars after an appeals court found him guilty of sexual abuse, influence peddling and abuse of authority.Ahn Tae-geun was previously sentenced to two years in prison for sexual misconduct against female prosecutor Seo Ji-hyeon and for using his influence to have her transferred when she demanded an apology from him.In its ruling Thursday, the Seoul Central District Court said Seo suffered an unfavorable personnel placement and never received a proper apology.The court also declined Ahn's bail request.In the first trial, the court acknowledged Ahn used his power to prevent his sexual misconduct from becoming known within the prosecution community.Ahn has continued to maintain he has no recollection of the sexual abuse and denies being involved in any personnel affairs.