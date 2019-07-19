Japan Summons S. Korean Ambassador over Arbitration Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Seoul and Tokyo on Friday collided over the Japanese wartime forced labor issue, widely regarded as the root cause of the current bilateral trade row. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono summoned Seoul's ambassador to Tokyo as Seoul missed the Thursday deadline to respond to Tokyo’s proposal for third-party arbitration. During the meeting, the two sides staged a heated debated, once again confirming differences.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Tokyo has lodged a formal protest against Seoul for refusing to respond to a Japanese call for a third-party arbitration committee that would discuss disputed court rulings on wartime forced labor.Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Friday summoned Ambassador Nam Gwan-pyo as Seoul missed the Thursday deadline to respond to Tokyo’s proposal for third-party arbitration.Kono expressed deep regret during the meeting, arguing that Seoul is turning the post-World War II international order on its head.The South Korean envoy on his part criticized Japan's export restrictions against South Korea, saying Tokyo’s unilateral moves are damaging the foundation of bilateral ties.Tokyo asked Seoul to accede to forming a third-party arbitration committee to discuss recent South Korean court rulings ordering several Japanese companies to pay reparations to Korean victims of wartime forced labor. The South Korean government, on the other hand, has proposed that South Korean and Japanese corporations create a joint fund to compensate the victims.During the heated 25-minute debate Friday, Nam said Seoul is working to conclude the wartime forced labor cases without harming ties.However, Kono made it very clear that his government could not accept Seoul’s positions.After the meeting, Kono issued a statement, saying that his side will seek additional measures to deal with South Korea, without providing more details.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.