Conservative Party Chief Criticizes Govt's Labor, Economic Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn has criticized the government’s major economic and labor policies in a meeting with representatives of local mid-tier companies.At the headquarters of the Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea(FOMEK) in Seoul on Monday, Hwang accused the Moon Jae-in administration of failing to tame "militant labor unions" and hesitating on labor reforms.He also criticized the government’s policies on job creation while claiming the domestic market, including production, investment, and exports, is not functioning well.Noting that mid-tier firms are being overlooked in tax benefits and other matters, the conservative party chief promised efforts for them, including lowered inheritance tax.