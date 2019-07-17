Japan Hopes to Keep Military Info Sharing Deal with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s defense minister says Tokyo is not considering ending a military information sharing deal with Seoul amid disputes between the two countries over trade and historical issues.Kyodo News said Takeshi Iwaya delivered the stance in a press conference on Tuesday, saying the bilateral and trilateral relationship among Japan, South Korea, the U.S. is “very important” for regional peace and stability.The pact dubbed "General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA)" is automatically renewed annually unless either Seoul or Tokyo informs of an intention to terminate it three months in advance.South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong said last Friday that Seoul planned to sustain the deal, but may reconsider its plans depending on the circumstances.South Korea and Japan signed the GSOMIA in November 2016, compelled in part by North Korea’s rapid advancement of nuclear and conventional arms capabilities. August 24 will mark the deadline to express an intent to abrogate it.