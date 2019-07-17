Court Suspends License-Revoke for Private Kindergarten Association

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has accepted a request from a group representing local private kindergartens to suspend the execution of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education’s decision to revoke its license.According to the Korea Kindergarten Association, the Seoul Administrative Court made the stay-of-execution ruling on Tuesday. Accordingly, the association’s business license will remain valid until 30 days after the verdict is made in the related case.The court cited the need to prevent “irreparable damage” to the association, adding the decision will not likely affect public welfare.In April, Seoul education authorities revoked the association’s license after private kindergartens waged a massive shutdown rally in protest of the government and parliament's moves to enhance their accounting transparency. The association immediately filed an administrative lawsuit in a bid to overrule the decision.