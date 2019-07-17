Pres. Moon Likely to Replace His Secretary for Civil Affairs on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is likely to replace his senior secretary for civil affairs, Cho Kuk, as early as Thursday.Officials from the ruling camp said Wednesday that the president is also likely to replace his senior secretary for job creation, Jung Tae-ho, and senior secretary for civil society, Lee Yong-sun, by week's end.As Cho’s successor, the president is said to have decided on Kim Jo-won, who is the president and chief executive of Korea Aerospace Industries.Moon apparently moved up the timeline for revamping the three secretary posts after taking into consideration that he’s set to conduct a major reshuffle soon.The president also likely has an eye on nationwide general elections scheduled for next April.Cho is a frontrunner for the justice minister post in a reshuffle expected next month.