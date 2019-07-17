Monsoon Rains Expected in Most Parts of Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation are expected to see monsoon rains on Sunday.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast up to 150 millimeters of rain in Seoul, Gyeonggi and western parts of Gangwon Province and five to 60 millimeters of rain in eastern parts of Gangwon Province, southern regions and Jeju Island.Hot weather is expected for Gyeongsang and other southern provinces; Chungcheong Province and coastal areas in the East Sea will also be affected as the mercury is likely to rise above 31 degrees Celsius.The weather agency said southern provinces and coastal areas in the East Sea will see tropical nights as overnight temperatures are expected to hover above 25 degrees Celsius.