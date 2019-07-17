Typhoon Francisco To Make Landfall Tuesday Night

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Francisco is expected to reach Korea's southern coast on Tuesday, bringing winds and heavy rain to many parts of the country.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the typhoon is moving through Japan's Kyushu Island Tuesday morning and will reach South Korean waters in the afternoon.Typhoon Francisco is expected to reach South Gyeongsang Province Tuesday night, moving north to the cities of Daegu and Andong early Wednesday morning.The KMA forecasts heavy rain and strong winds in the southeastern part of the country and parts of the Jeolla Provinces and as well as Gangwon Province from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning.The southeastern and eastern coasts of the peninsula will see more than 200 millimeters of rain, and up to 150 millimeters of precipitation is forecast for the Gyeongsang Provinces, Gangwon Province and North Chungcheong Province.Eastern parts of the Jeolla Provinces and South Chungcheong Province, as well as Seoul and eastern Gyeonggi Province, will also see between 10 to 60 millimeters of rain.