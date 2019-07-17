Torrential Rains, Strong Winds in Gangwon Province as Typhoon Dissipates

Photo : YONHAP News

Torrential rains caused by Typhoon Francisco, now weakened to a tropical depression, were observed in South Korea’s eastern Gangwon Province overnight.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said 190 millimeters of rain was recorded at Mount Seorak in the country's northeast as of 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.Some 165 millimeters and 148 millimeters of rain fell in the Gangwon Province county of Hongcheon and city of Samcheok, respectively.A heavy rain warning remains in place for the province’s northern mountainous regions and a heavy rain advisory is in effect for the cities and counties of Yanggu, Yangyang, Goseong, Inje and Sokcho.The weather agency forecast at least 100 millimeters of precipitation in Gangwon’s northeast until Wednesday afternoon.Strong wind warnings are also in place for the provincial cities and counties of Samcheok, Donghae, Gangneung, Yangyang, Goseong and Sokcho, as well as nearby mountainous regions.