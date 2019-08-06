Parties Denounce N. Korea's Provocation, Seoul's Response

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party and the splinter Party for Democracy and Peace have denounced North Korea over its latest launch of projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, conducted early Saturday.They said North Korea's provocation runs counter to peace on the Korean Peninsula.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party meanwhile criticized the government for failing to properly respond to North Korea's continued show of force.A ruling party spokesperson called North Korea's continued testing of short-range projectiles a reckless provocation that runs against all the peace endeavors achieved until now.The spokesman said the provocations only create unnecessary tensions in the region and are not conducive to North Korea-U.S. nuclear negotiations.The main opposition LKP also issued a statement saying that while the North fires missiles, it continues to seek dialogue with the U.S. including sending a letter to President Donald Trump, adding that even Pyongyang appears to be sidelining the South Korean government.