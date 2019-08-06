Rain Expected in Western Part of S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Western parts of South Korea will see rain on Monday, with cloudy weather expected for most of the country due to the season's ninth typhoon, Lekima.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, rain will stop Monday afternoon in southern part of the peninsula and Jeju Island, but it will continue until the early hours of Tuesday in some central regions.Between ten to 40 millimeters of rain is forecast in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, the northwestern part of Gangwon Province, the western part of South Chungcheong Province, the Jeolla Provinces and Jeju Island from Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The rest of Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong Provinces and the western part of South Gyeongsang Province will see between 5 to 20 millimeters of rain.Northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and mountainous areas of Jeju Island, meanwhile, should brace for torrential rain exceeding 60 millimeters.The weather agency warned drivers in rainy regions to take care due to poor visibility and slippery roads.