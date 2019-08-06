Construction Elevator Crash Kills 3 in Sokcho

Photo : YONHAP News

Three people are dead and three others injured after a construction elevator crashed on Wednesday in the eastern city of Sokcho.Fire authorities said four workers were in the elevator when it fell from a height of 15 stories at an apartment construction site in the coastal city at 8:28 a.m.Officials said three of the workers were killed and one was seriously injured. Two foreign workers on the ground were also hurt and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.The makeshift elevator was one of two elevators installed outside the 30-story building under construction.