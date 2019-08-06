Russia's Senior Diplomat in Pyongyang Amid Possible US-N. Korea Dialogue Resumption

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov is visiting North Korea, amid the possibility of Washington and Pyongyang resuming their long-stalled denuclearization negotiations as early as the end of this month.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday that Morgulov, Moscow's senior diplomat in charge of Asia-Pacific affairs, along with other officials arrived in Pyongyang.While details regarding the purpose of the Russian delegation's trip were not revealed, there is speculation that Morgulov, Russia's chief delegate at the six-party nuclear talks, could be visiting to discuss strategies for the North's negotiations with the U.S.According to the Russian embassy in Pyongyang, Morgulov stopped by in Beijing prior to his North Korea trip for talks on denuclearization with Chinese officials, including his counterpart Luo Zhaohui.