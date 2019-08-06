Police Raid YG Entertainment over Ex-CEO's Alleged Gambling

Photo : KBS News

The police have raided the headquarters of YG Entertainment over allegations that Yang Hyun-suk, former head of the K-pop label, and Seungri, former member of the boy band Big Bang, engaged in overseas gambling.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent investigators to YG Entertainment in Mapo district, western Seoul, at 9 a.m. Saturday with a search warrant.The raid is known to have focused on a search for evidence related to the allegations of habitual gambling and also verify the source from which the money for the gambling came from.The police said Yang Hyun-suk's residence was not subject to Saturday's raid.Yang and Seungri were booked on Thursday on charges of gambling. Additional charges of violating the foreign exchange transaction law were later applied.The police suspect Yang may have diverted company funds for his gambling activities and will comb through records obtained through the raid in search of circumstantial evidence pointing to embezzlement.Separately, Yang was booked last month on suspicions that he arranged sex services for foreign investors in 2014.