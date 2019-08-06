US Tests Ground Missile Previously Banned Under INF

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. tested ground-launched cruise missiles that were previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces(INF) treaty with Russia, some two weeks after the U.S. withdrew from the treaty.The U.S. Department of Defense said on Monday that it conducted a flight test of a conventionally-configured ground-launched cruise missile from San Nicolas Island off the California coast at 2:30 p.m. Sunday local time.The Pentagon said in a news release that the test missile accurately struck its target after more than 500 kilometers of flight.It added that data collected and lessons learned from the test will inform its development of future intermediate-range capabilities.Following withdrawal from the INF treaty, the U.S. has been asserting plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region.When asked by KBS whether there was discussion with Asian allies regarding the deployment of such weapons, the Pentagon said it hasn't discussed the issue with any country, but that it would share information with allies regarding any deployment plans.