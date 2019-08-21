S. Korea, UK Adopt Joint Statement on Post-Brexit Cooperation

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United Kingdom have agreed to continue bilateral cooperation even after Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union.In a joint statement adopted on Wednesday, the two countries expressed a shared support for key values such as democracy, human rights and rule of law. They also vowed cooperation on the advancement of free trade and mutual efforts for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.They also agreed to strengthen their partnership in major global initiatives, including the prevention of weapons of mass destruction, the war on terrorism, sustainable development and climate change, while extending bilateral cooperation in the areas of politics, economy, society and culture.In addition, they reflected their will to work together on the international stage, including through the United Nations, the Group of 20 and the World Trade Organization.The statement was adopted because the pact between South Korea and the European Union will no longer serve as the framework for cooperation between Seoul and London once Brexit takes place in October.