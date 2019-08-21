Trump to Help Apple in Competition against Samsung

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: In a bid to protect Apple from collateral damage from his trade war against China, U.S. President Donald Trump says he will boost the American tech giant's competitiveness against its rival Samsung. Apple may soon face ten percent tariffs on a range of products, including smartphones, computers and wearables.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump says he will help Apple in its competition against Samsung.Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said it's “not fair” only Apple would face import taxes.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“Now the problem was that Samsung--a competitor, good competitor--wouldn't be paying tariffs and Tim Cook would. I gotta help him out short term with that problem. Because it's a great American company. Samsung is in South Korea. Not fair.”Manufacturing many of its products in China, the American tech giant faces ten-percent tariffs on iPhones, laptops, desktops and iPads from mid December.Most Samsung smartphones sold in the U.S. are produced in Vietnam and India, however, and would avoid the tariffs.Trump recently met with the Apple CEO and has since been contemplating ways to leave Apple out of his trade war with China.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump (Aug. 19)]"Samsung is not paying tariffs because they're based in a different location, mostly South Korea, but they're based in South Korea. And I thought he made a very compelling argument, so I'm thinking about it... "Analysts say Trump could now consider reducing tariffs on iPhones and other U.S.-brand smart devices produced in China.He could also devise protectionist trade barriers against Samsung, or pressure foreign smartphone manufacturers to increase their production in the U.S.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.