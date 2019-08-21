Some College Students Planning Candlelight Vigil To Protest Justice Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Some students at two of Seoul’s most prestigious universities are planning a candlelight vigil to protest against the nomination of Cho Kuk as justice minister.According to online communities that cater to the respective schools’ student bodies, students at Korea University(KU) are reportedly planning a candlelight vigil on campus Friday amid swirling allegations that Cho’s daughter may have improperly represented her research to gain entry to the school.Seoul National University(SNU) students are apparently planning the same, while some at Pusan National University(PNU), where Cho’s daughter is currently enrolled as a medical student, are also suggesting that they should hold vigils.Cho is an SNU graduate and law professor.Online community posts have questioned why Cho’s daughter received scholarships at PNU despite her apparently poor academic performance.Some posters also question whether she misrepresented her research achievements to gain entry to KU’s undergraduate program, suggesting her degree should be revoked if the allegations are confirmed.Some other students, meanwhile, are against the vigils as the allegations are not yet proven.