Unification Ministry Official Stresses Dialogue with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Ministry says that any differences between South Korea and North Korea can be mitigated through dialogue.A ministry official stressed while meeting with reporters Thursday that dialogue and cooperation are the only way to implement inter-Korean summit agreements.The official made the remark in response to a question about a statement from North Korea's Foreign Ministry earlier in the day that it has no interest in dialogue so long as South Korea and the U.S. pose a “military threat.”The Unification Ministry official urged North Korea to respond to South Korea's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and improve inter-Korean relations.Seoul and Washington wrapped up a joint military exercise earlier this week, which Pyongyang repeatedly protested with rhetorical and kinetic provocations.Regarding speculation that working-level talks between North Korea and the U.S. will resume after the North's Supreme People's Assembly on Aug. 29, the official said that the speculation seems to be based on the fact that North Korea has rarely carried out important events simultaneously.