Economy

KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.69%

Write: 2019-08-22 15:38:56Update: 2019-08-22 15:39:06

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 13-point-64 points, or point-69 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at one-thousand-951-point-01.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-71 points, or point-60 percent, to close at 612-point-25.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened four-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-207-point-four won.
