Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.69%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 13-point-64 points, or point-69 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at one-thousand-951-point-01.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-71 points, or point-60 percent, to close at 612-point-25.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened four-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-207-point-four won.