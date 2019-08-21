S. Korea Considers Inviting N. Korea To Seoul Defense Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is considering inviting North Korea to a multilateral security conference in Seoul early next month.A government official said on Friday that they are considering inviting Pyongyang to the Seoul Defense Dialogue to be held September 4-6.Vice defense ministers of 56 countries and security experts from five international organizations are scheduled to attend the eighth iteration of the annual event.Some speculate North Korea’s attendance could mark a turning point in inter-Korean relations. Seoul invited Pyongyang to the event in 2015, but the offer was declined.This year's dialogue will include discussions on an array of topics, including inter-Korean and international cooperation and other pending issues in East Asia.There will also be a session on permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula and arms control, at the request of the United Nations.