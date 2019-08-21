Moon to Hold Summit with Ethiopian Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for summit talks in Seoul on Monday.According to the presidential office, the two leaders will discuss ways to "strengthen mutually beneficial, future-oriented substantive cooperation" in various sectors, including trade, investment, development, science and technology as well as the environment and climate change.The two sides will also reaffirm support for each other's regional peace initiatives.The Ethiopian prime minister and his wife arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a three-day official visit at the invitation of President Moon.Abiy is the first leader of Ethiopia to visit South Korea in eight years and the first leader from the African continent to visit Seoul since Moon assumed office in May 2017.