Inter-Korea Missing Japanese, Suspected as N. Korea Abductee, Found in Japan

Another Japanese national who was believed to have been possibly abducted by North Korea in the 1980s has been found in Japan.



According to the Kyodo news agency, police in Yamagata Prefecture have announced that the individual who went missing in 1983 was found dead in Japan in April last year.



The report said the individual, aged 38 at the time, disappeared in October that year after quitting his job in Yokohama.



With no records of leaving the country, authorities had classified him as a special missing person who could have been abducted by North Korea.



Kyodo cited the police as saying there is no possibility he could have been taken to the North and then returned home.



The Japanese police also revealed in May and August that missing citizens suspected of being kidnapped to North Korea were found in Chiba and Miyazaki Prefectures.