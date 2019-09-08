Japan's New Trade Minister Defends Trade Restrictions on S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s new trade minister has repeated Tokyo's claim that its recently exercised export curbs on South Korea do not violate World Trade Organization(WTO) rules.According to NHK on Thursday, Isshu Sugawara made the remark while speaking at a media conference following his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.On his first day in office, Sugawara refuted Seoul’s claim on the matter, arguing that every country conducts export controls based on international agreements.He vowed to clearly articulate Tokyo's position to the WTO.On Wednesday, South Korea filed an official complaint with the international trade body over Japan's trade curbs, saying they are political retaliation for South Korean Supreme Court rulings in favor of Korean wartime forced labor victims.