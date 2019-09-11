LKP Chief to Shave Head in Protest of Justice Minister's Appointment

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political parties continue to clash over Justice Minister Cho Kuk ahead of the opening of the regular session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is urging the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to end its political fight, saying that the conservative party neglects the people's calls for inter-party cooperation.With the ruling party planning to highlight Cho's prosecution reform drive, the main opposition is seeking his dismissal, accusing the administration and the DP of attempting to interfere in the prosecution's probe into the Cho family.In protest of Cho's appointment, the LKP said its chief Hwang Kyo-ahn will shave his head in front of the presidential office at 5 p.m. Monday, and stage a rally later until midnight.