Domestic Gov't: No Immediate Impact on Domestic Oil Supply

The Seoul government has assured that the drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia will not have an immediate impact on the domestic oil supply.



Joo Young-joon, a senior director at the Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry, held an emergency meeting with industry officials on Monday and predicted that crude oil imports are not likely to suffer any major setbacks in the short term.



But he said if the situation is prolonged, supply problems could occur along with greater volatility in global oil prices.



President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered the government to make sure to minimize the impact of the Saudi drone attacks on South Korea's oil supply and consumer prices.



Saudi Arabia is the largest oil exporter to Korea, accounting for nearly 30 percent of its total crude oil imports last year.