Chuseok Gifts Sales Less Strong than 2018

Sales of gift sets rolled out for the recently concluded Chuseok holiday were not as robust as they were last year.According to the local retail industry on Monday, Lotte Department Store sold four-point-five percent more Chuseok gift sets than they did last year.Last year, such gift items sold at the same department store chain marked on-year growth of seven percent.Sales of Chuseok gift sets at Lotte Mart contracted one-point-four percent from last year.Emart posted growth of just a half percentage point of such items, while growth in sales at Hyundai Department Store slowed from double-digits last year to four-point-two percent.The sluggish sales were attributed to typhoon Lingling, which struck parts of the Korean Peninsula days before the holiday, compulsory store closings and the slumping economy, among other factors.