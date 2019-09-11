S. Korea Issues 48-Hour Nationwide Standstill after Outbreak of African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has issued a 48-hour standstill order for pig farms across the nation after confirming an outbreak of African swine fever(ASF) at a pig farm northwest of Seoul on Monday.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said that the 48-hour ban, which applies to the movement of livestock at pig farms, people in the livestock industry and workers at pig-related facilities, took effect as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.The ministry said that any animal, person or equipment should not be removed from pig farms for the duration of the ban and must find a secure place to sit out the temporary standstill if in transit.Violators of the standstill may face up to one year in prison or up to ten million won in fines.The ministry said the country's first case of ASF was confirmed at a pig farm in Paju, Gyeonggi Province at 6:30 a.m.