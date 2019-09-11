Seoul Proposes Inter-Korean Cooperation on Swine Fever

Photo : KBS

Seoul has called on Pyongyang to cooperate together in order to deal with the outbreak of African Swine Fever(ASF).The Unification Ministry’s spokesman Lee Sang-min said in a regular media briefing on Wednesday that the ministry delivered a letter to the North earlier in the day, calling on the need for joint quarantine efforts against the highly infectious animal disease.In the letter, the ministry also explained the situation regarding two confirmed ASF cases near the inter-Korean border in the South and informed the North of its planned quarantine measures.The North declared its first ASF outbreak on May 30th. At the time, the South revealed its intention to cooperate on the issue, but Pyongyang has yet to respond.