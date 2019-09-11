Seoul to Hold Public Discussions on Banning Sunday Hagwon Classes

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul will launch public discussions on whether to ban private education institutes, known as hagwons, from providing classes on Sundays.The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said Thursday that it created a public discussion committee and devised related procedures.A total of 200 people will deliberate and debate the matter on two occasions before the body unveils recommendations at the end of November.Participants in the discussions will include 80 students, 60 parents, 30 teachers and 30 members of the general public.To gather various opinions on the matter, the city education office will also conduct a survey of 23-thousand-500 people.