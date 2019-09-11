[Full Text] Opening Remarks by Pres. Moon at S. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Remarks by President Moon Jae-in Prior to Ninth Summit with U.S. President Donald Trump◦ Date : Sept. 23, 2019◦ Venue : InterContinental New York Barclay, New YorkMr. President, it’s a great pleasure to meet you again three months after our last meeting. Your visit to Panmunjeom will go down as a historic moment that embodied peace through action. And I have to say that I always marvel at your imagination and bold decision-making.Thanks to your leadership, we have been able to achieve great progress in terms of inter-Korean relations. And this has also led to a dialogue between the United States and North Korea. And soon, I will be expecting the working-level negotiations between the United States and North Korea to prepare for the third — your third summit with Chairman Kim to resume — to be resumed soon.And when you have your third summit with Chairman Kim, maybe I hope that this will go down as a truly historic moment in world history. This will be a great achievement that equals a great transformation in terms of a complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.During the time I have been working together with you, the ROK-U.S. alliance has been evolving in a great way, especially in the economic field. We have been able to revise a bilateral free trade agreement, and that has been a great success, while many Korean companies are increasing their investment in America.And during the course of my visit to New York, we’ll be signing the deal to increase the import of LNG from America, while we’ll also be signing a deal regarding a joint venture between a Korean motor company and an automotive vehicle company in America. So I believe that all of this will come to reinforce our already strong alliance.And furthermore, I do look forward to engaging in candid discussions with you today on how we could truly make great progress in our alliance in other aspects as well.