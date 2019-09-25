Prosecution Raids Police Over Burning Sun Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Friday raided national police headquarters as part of its probe into the scandal-ridden nightclub Burning Sun in southern Seoul.The Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office sent prosecutors and investigators to the Korean National Police Agency in Seoul, securing a computer hard disk belonging to a senior superintendent surnamed Yoon.The investigation into sex and drugs scandals involving the now-shuttered nightclub has churned up suspicions that Yoon had ties with Seungri, a former member of the K-pop group BigBang, as well as the singer's business partner who operated the club.Yoon is facing allegations that he tipped off Seungri's business partner, Yoo In-suk, about a police crackdown of another Seoul club co-founded by Seungri and Yoo over food sanitation law violations.The police sent the case to the prosecution in June, recommending charging Yoon for leaking the crackdown plan on the club, named Monkey Museum.The prosecution is reportedly re-probing corruption allegations as well. Yoon allegedly played golf four times and had meals together six times with Yoo between 2017 and 2018. He also received concert tickets three times.