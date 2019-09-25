Typhoon Mitag Approaches S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Typhoon Mitag, the 18th typhoon of the year, is expected to hit South Korea early Thursday. The weather agency requested thorough preparation from South Korean residents as the storm will be accompanied by heavy rains.Celina Yoon has more.Report: The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) reported on Monday that Typhoon Mitag is projected to hit South Korea this week, bringing heavy rains to much of the country.Mitag, the 18th storm of the season, is currently moving northward from waters east of the Philippines and will impact South Jeolla Province, particularly coastal areas, as it makes landfall Thursday morning.The weather agency then projects Mitag to move northeastward across South Gyeongsang Province before exiting to the East Sea towards the Dokdo islets.The effects of the typhoon are expected to be felt most strongly on the Korean Peninsula between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.The KMA warns that the effects of Typhoon Mitag could last longer depending on the typhoon’s approach and duration on land.With rain clouds forming ahead of the typhoon’s path, rains will grip Jeju Island and the southern coast of the mainland as early as Monday, enveloping most parts of the country on Wednesday.Potentially complicating matters is that Mitag will likely make landfall during high or rising tides on the southern coast, increasing the likelihood of flooding.The weather agency warned that Typhoon Mitag will likely grow in intensity similar to Typhoon Tapah which preceded it. The KMA called for thorough preparation to guard against potential injury and property damage.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.